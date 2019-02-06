Insurance companies use emerging techs to shake up competition: Frost & Sullivan report

Led by insurtech disruptors, novel business models are causing disintermediation in the insurance industry and altering power dynamics, says a latest report from Frost & Sullivan.

The rise of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and smart devices is placing the spotlight on flexible services based on usage-based insurance, on-demand insurance and prevention-as-a-service models, which are redefining the role of insurance in people's lives. These models will especially appeal to Millennials and Generation Z, the newest buying groups, adds the report.

"Lines of business such as liability, property, and casualty will especially gain from models such as Prevention-as-a-Service," said Lauren Martin-Taylor, Visionary Innovation Principal Consultant at Frost & Sullivan. "Even though technology in insurance and start-ups are leading in addressing shifts in social, mobility, and technology trends by pioneering innovative business models, traditional insurers often back them or play an integral role."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, The Future of Insurance, analyzes emerging insurable markets and business models, evolution in operations and the value chain, as well as disruptors and opportunities in various lines of insurance.



Medical advances, wearables, and growth of the elderly population.



Rise in urban population density, particularly in Asia and Africa.



The largely untapped low-income demographic in developed countries, which holds huge potential for microinsurance and automation advances.



Biological augmentation technologies, which can transform the markets for life insurance and reinsurers.



High levels of digitization, increasing data breaches, and cyber threats.

The report says that ,forward-thinking insurers will look to realign their business strategies to tap the growth opportunities presented by: