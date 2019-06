Instart to deliver comprehensive web app and API protection

Instart, a provider of web application performance and security services, announced the Instart Web App and API Protection (WAAP) platform to deliver protection against attacks on the application origin, including the APIs, the edge, and the browser.

This platform provides customers with a single cloud-based platform, powered by a single rules engine, and a unified threat intelligence system, to defend against application vulnerabilities, sophisticated bots, and browser-based attacks.

Web app and API exploits are now one of the leading vectors for data breaches, lost revenue, and brand damage. Organizations with a large web presence are battling more than just malicious traffic aiming to bring down their apps.

They now face sophisticated bots working to hurt their brand, privacy regulations that penalize them for compromised customer information, and browser-based threats that are targeting consumers through third-party code. Each of these threats require distinctly different protection, each with its own detection and remediation methods in order to mitigate the ever-evolving attack types.