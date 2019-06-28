App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Instart announces integration with Microsoft Azure

Instart and Azure customers will benefit from simple Instart configurations, fast application performance, and global scale.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Instart, a provider of web application performance and security services, announced the integration of Instart's cloud services for application performance and security with Microsoft Azure. Now, Instart and Azure customers will benefit from simple Instart configurations, fast application performance, and global scale. As organizations move their applications to Azure to gain the agility and power of Microsoft's global platform, Instart will help them accelerate and manage their Azure migration and, once in the cloud, analyze, secure, and optimize their web experience.

Based on this new integration, Instart has earned Microsoft Co-Sell Ready status through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner program. Microsoft Co-Sell Ready is a collaborative selling initiative that enables Microsoft and its partners to drive joint revenue and customer success on Azure.

"Customers have higher expectations than ever and demand a lightning fast and secure experience on the web," said Samrah Khan, VP of Business Development at Instart. "Brands like Neiman Marcus, Kate Spade, and Office Depot trust Instart to deliver their customers a fast and safe web experience. This integration with Microsoft will now allow more businesses to build web apps that their customers enjoy, trust, and want to use."

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 07:59 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

