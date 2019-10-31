App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Instant discount offers on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series end today

After the instant discount, the iPhone 11 will cost Rs 58,900 for the 64GB variant.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple launched the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro lineup last month in India for Rs 64,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively. Before the latest iPhones went on sale, HDFC Bank introduced an instant discount offer up to Rs 7,000. 

In case you are planning to get your hands on the iPhone 11 or the iPhone 11 Pro, today is the last day to grab the HDFC Bank offer. Under the offer, customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on the iPhone 11 and Rs 7,000 on iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

After the instant discount, the iPhone 11 with 64GB storage will cost Rs 58,900. The premium models, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, will cost Rs 92,900 and Rs 1,02,900, respectively.

The higher-end variants with 128GB and 256GB variants are also eligible for the offer.

Customers can avail the offer across online and offline retail channels.

As far as specifications go, the iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with a notch for Face ID and TrueDepth sensors. There are two 12MP cameras at the back, wide and ultra-wide. 

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature a 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. Along with the two 12MP sensors, there is an additional 12MP telephoto lens on the Pro models with 2x optical zoom. 

All the three iPhones get powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset with 4GB RAM. 

Also Read: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max: Specifications, features, price.

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 01:03 pm

tags #Apple #smartphones #Technology

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

