Instagram's new feature will allow users to search content using keywords

Instagram is rolling out a new feature that will make it easier to search for content on the platform. The social media platform is upgrading its search functionality to allow users to search for content by keywords.

Until now, users on the platform have only been able to search for content using usernames, profile names, location tags, and hashtags. Instagram users in six English-speaking countries, including the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, can now search content on Instagram using keywords.

This will also enable users to grow their following, as the change will be instrumental in improving the discoverability of posts since you no longer need to worry about the exact hashtags.

A spokesperson for Instagram told The Verge that the new algorithm considers several factors, including the photo or video on display, the time when a post was shared, and the accompanying caption. It also uses machine learning to “find the highest quality content that’s relevant to you.”

The report also mentioned that only grid posts will show up for now. Additionally, the new tool will now allow users to search terms like “vaccines” and “QAnon”, which are things platforms have been controlling to limit misinformation. Instagram said, “The search is limited to general interest topics and keywords that are within Instagram’s community guidelines.”

As of now, there is no word on a global rollout, while the discussion around the topic is fairly scarce, which suggests that not a lot of users have noticed or are aware of the new search feature.