Instagram to test ultra-tall 9:16 photos

Instagram has announced it will soon test tall 9:16 ratio photos on the platform, as the Meta-owned social media giant faces criticism for to its continuous fixation with rival video-sharing platform TikTok.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said the platform was going to experiment with tall photos because "you can have tall videos but you cannot have tall photos on Instagram".

During an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, Mosseri said that the support for tall photos tops out at 4:5 and introducing support for taller 9:16 photos would help Instagram treat videos and photos, "equally", tech website The Verge reported.

The discussion comes on the heels of photographers and professionals slamming Instagram after it unveiled and then walked back on a TikTok-like redesign of the app.

Instagram had tested a TikTok-style redesign for its feed but photographers complained that the new full-screen mode for videos, made photos look awkward in a 9:16 ratio.

They also complained about a new gradient overlay that was added at the bottom of the posts. It was meant to make the text easier to read but clashed with how the work looked.

Instagram's test data showed that people disliked the new interface so much that they stopped using the app, forcing the photo and video-sharing platform to "re-evaluate" the design changes.