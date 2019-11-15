Instagram to start hiding the number of likes globally starting today

Instagram has confirmed that the company will start to test hiding the likes counter on its app globally. The Facebook-owned company, earlier this week, had announced that it would begin with its likes-hide test in some parts of the US.



Starting today, we’re expanding our test of private like counts globally. If you’re in the test, you’ll no longer see the total number of likes and views on photos and videos posted to Feed unless they’re your own. pic.twitter.com/DztSH0xiq2

— Instagram (@instagram) November 14, 2019

Instagram took to Twitter to announce the global test rollout. “Starting today, we’re expanding our test of private like counts globally. If you’re in the test, you’ll no longer see the total number of likes and views on photos and videos posted to Feed unless they’re your own”, read the tweet.

Instagram stated the reason behind hiding likes is to let users focus on what they share. The company has already been testing the feature in seven countries, namely Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan and New Zealand. Results, so far, have been positive, and since it is a fundamental change to Instagram, the company has decided to expand the test globally.

Earlier this week, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri noted that the testing is being done keeping the focus on young people. At the Wired25 conference, Mosseri said, “The idea is to depressurise it, make it less of a competition and give people more space to focus on connecting with people that they live or things that inspire them.”

During the test, likes are hidden in public posts on the app and the web. Individuals, however, can see the number of likes their posts have got. It’s only their followers who won’t be able to see the number of likes on an individual’s post.