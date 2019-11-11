Instagram to start hiding likes on its platform in the US

Instagram has confirmed that it will start testing to hide the total number of likes on photos and videos on its platform. The Facebook-owned company, which was already testing to hide the likes counter in several countries, has decided to extend it to the US.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, during the Wired25 conference, told that the company is planning to start testing hiding likes in the US. The testing will only include some portion of the Instagram users in the country, noted Mosseri. The social media platform has been testing the feature in seven countries, namely Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan and New Zealand.



WATCH: Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announces that the platform will start hiding likes for US audiences starting next week. It's the latest step in Instagram’s quest to become the safest place on the internet. https://t.co/BGkMG57rdk #WIRED25 pic.twitter.com/WNTyAPVhaD

— WIRED (@WIRED) November 9, 2019

Instagram is taking the step to stamp down on the competitive pressure of comparing likes amongst users. The testing is being done keeping the focus on young people. “The idea is to depressurise it, make it less of a competition and give people more space to focus on connecting with people that they live or things that inspire them,” said Mosseri.

In tests conducted so far, likes are hidden in public posts on the app and the web. Individuals, however, can see the number of likes their posts have got. It’s only their followers who won’t be able to see the number of likes on an individual’s post.

Facebook and Twitter too have reportedly been testing hiding the likes counter on their posts.