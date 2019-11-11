App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Instagram to start hiding likes on its platform in the US

The social media platform has been testing the feature in seven countries, namely Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan and New Zealand.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Instagram has confirmed that it will start testing to hide the total number of likes on photos and videos on its platform. The Facebook-owned company, which was already testing to hide the likes counter in several countries, has decided to extend it to the US.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, during the Wired25 conference, told that the company is planning to start testing hiding likes in the US. The testing will only include some portion of the Instagram users in the country, noted Mosseri. The social media platform has been testing the feature in seven countries, namely Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan and New Zealand.

Instagram is taking the step to stamp down on the competitive pressure of comparing likes amongst users. The testing is being done keeping the focus on young people. “The idea is to depressurise it, make it less of a competition and give people more space to focus on connecting with people that they live or things that inspire them,” said Mosseri.

Close

In tests conducted so far, likes are hidden in public posts on the app and the web. Individuals, however, can see the number of likes their posts have got. It’s only their followers who won’t be able to see the number of likes on an individual’s post.

related news

Facebook and Twitter too have reportedly been testing hiding the likes counter on their posts. 

First Published on Nov 11, 2019 11:19 am

tags #Instagram #Technology

