Instagram to investigate reports of account hacking as claimed by users

Taking a note of the increasing number of users reporting on Reddit and Twitter about their Instagram accounts being hacked with a change in their contact information, Instagram has confirmed that it is investigating the matter. The reports were first discovered on Monday on the social media platform Mashable.

A report by VentureBeat quoted an Instagram spokesperson saying, “We are investigating claims of some hacked Instagram accounts and will take the necessary steps to help those impacted.”

Instagram had initially denied the hacks. However, Mashable cited data from the analytical platform Talkwalker which claimed of 5,000 tweets mentioning the hack from 899 Instagram accounts last week.

A common feature of the hacks observed in recent days was that the hackers immediately change the email id, phone number, profile image as well as the username associated with the user account.

A user had allegedly enabled two-factor authentication but this did not stop the hackers to take over his account. Majority of the users have reported the hacks to link to a Russian domain name.

Instagram has refused to comment on questions related to hacked email address ending in .ru. Affected hack victims are frustrated over the lack of facility to directly reach out to Instagram rather than filling out automated help forms. Users are confused regarding which user handle to report-the original user handle or the changed hacked handle.

Instagram, yesterday, had published a blog post essentially confirming the hack reports by sharing tips on securing accounts such as setting up of a password with minimum six numbers and other letters and implementing two-factor authentication.

Instagram has assured its users who have reached out to them about the hacks that they will hear back “soon”.