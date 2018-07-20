Instagram will soon have Facebook-like green dot, indicating user is online

Users of the popular photo-sharing app Instagram will now see a green dot next to the profile picture of their friends in the Instagram Direct section, indicating that the person is online.

According to a July 19 blog post, the feature is similar to Facebook which lets users see if their friends are online. However, users can hide the activity status by going in Settings and turning off the Show Activity Status option.

Last week, Instagram introduced its version 55.0.0.0.33 alpha Android update that supports adaptive icons that will allow the app to adjust icon size, according to the supported device.

The Facebook-owned company is reportedly making efforts to make it easier for users to get their accounts verified with the standard blue tick.