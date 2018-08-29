Instagram to add ‘About this Account’ feature, verification requests to tackle safety concerns

Social media giant Instagram will be adding new features to ensure better safety for its users, the company announced on Tuesday.

In a blog post, Instagram’s founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Mike Krieger said that users will now be able to seek more information about accounts they do not follow.

The company is also planning to roll out two-factor authentication for third-party login and will be verifying larger number of accounts with wide following.

“We have been focused on the safety of our platform since the very beginning, and today’s updates build upon our existing tools, such as our spam and abusive content filters and the ability to report or block accounts,” Krieger said in the blog post.

“We know we have more work to do to keep bad actors off Instagram, and we are committed to continuing to build more tools to do just that,” he added.

The new features are likely to be rolled out in September on both Android and iOS applications simultaneously, according to reports.

‘About this account’

The biggest feature announced by the Facebook-owned social media company is the new ‘About this account’ feature.

Instagram users will be able to access this feature when they come across different accounts. The feature will let users get a better idea about other users.

Users will be able to access information such as date when the user joined Instagram, the country where the account is based in, mutual followers, username changes (if any) in the last one year and the advertisements the account is currently running.

To learn more about any account, users will have to go to the Profile, tap on ‘Menu’ and then select the ‘About This Account’ option.

Instagram will also verify account on the basis of a set criteria.

To access the verification request application, users will have to go to their profiles, tap on the menu icon, select ‘Settings’ at the bottom and then choose ‘Request Verification.’

You will need to provide your account username, your full name and a copy of your legal or business identification. This information will not be shared publicly.

The social media giant has also enabled users to login to Instagram through third-party applications. Such users can go to the Menu, click on ‘Settings’, ‘Two-factor Authentication’ and ‘Authentication App.’

According to Instagram, the new features will help users report accounts that violate the platform’s Community Guidelines.