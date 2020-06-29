New Instagram feature to bring voice notes on Threads app

Instagram is reportedly introducing voice notes to its Threads app very soon. The feature will help users keep track of what is being said on a video in the Threads app.



#Instagram is working on a new feature for the Threads app: video note

This feature will turn the audio of the video into live captions that will be shown in time with the recording. pic.twitter.com/OxQrdIF7lH

— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 24, 2020

Developer Alessandro Paluzzi was the first to spot the feature. “This feature will turn the audio of the video into live captions that will be shown in time with the recording,” he tweeted. One of the images shared in the tweet suggests that the user will be required to hold a button for the app to record the caption while they are recording a video.

Once rolled out, the feature will come in handy for users with hearing disabilities. The feature can also come into use when you want to open a video message but cannot keep the volume high.

Voice Note on Threads is similar to the Live Captions feature on YouTube.

Threads was launched by Facebook in October 2019 as a separate app for people to interact with their close friends. Users can share photos, videos, messages, Stories, and more with their Instagram close friends list. Additionally, they can control who can reach out to them on Threads, and can customise the experience around the people who matter most.

Threads is primarily useful for sending and receiving photos and videos apart from having conversations, similar to Snapchat. Threads app has features akin to Snapchat such as sending temporary snaps that last for a few seconds. However, the new app by Instagram adds a new element called Auto Status. When enabled, the app would access the smartphone’s location, time, battery and network and create an automated status based on the context.