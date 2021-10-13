MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Instagram tests new feature that will notify users of outages

In case of a service outage, users will be notified in activity feeds

Moneycontrol News
October 13, 2021 / 04:16 PM IST
Facebook's services have already gone down twice this month

Facebook's services have already gone down twice this month

Instagram is testing a new feature that will notify users in case of an outage in services. The move comes after recent instances of outages on social media platforms.

Facebook's services faced an outage twice this month. The first was a six-hour outage on October 4 after a faulty configuration change. The outage caused the company's stock to plummet nearly 5 percent with Mark Zuckerberg's wealth shrinking by over $6 billion during the period.

The second outage occurred on October 9. For two hours, users were unable to load Instagram feeds and could not send messages on Messenger due to another faulty configuration.

In a blog post, the company said it was testing two new features that will tell users about the service status and their account status, in case of disruption.

The first feature will notify users directly in the activity feed when Instagram is experiencing technical issues. The company says it won't send a notification every time but will relay information when it sees, "that people are confused and looking for answers."

Close

Related stories

This will be initially tested in the US and Instagram will roll it out more widely, "if it makes sense to."

Account Status is the second feature that is currently under testing. The new tool will make it easier for people to see what is going on with their accounts and whether it is at risk of being disabled. More information will be added in the coming months that will give people a better sense, "of how their content is being distributed and recommended across different parts of Instagram."

Users will also be able to appeal, in case they feel that the company has made a mistake. They will be able to do so, directly from Account Status by hitting, "Request a Review."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Activity Feeds #Facebook #Instagram #social media
first published: Oct 13, 2021 03:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.