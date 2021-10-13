Instagram tests new feature that will notify users of outages

Facebook's services have already gone down twice this month

Instagram is testing a new feature that will notify users in case of an outage in services. The move comes after recent instances of outages on social media platforms.

Facebook's services faced an outage twice this month. The first was a six-hour outage on October 4 after a faulty configuration change. The outage caused the company's stock to plummet nearly 5 percent with Mark Zuckerberg's wealth shrinking by over $6 billion during the period.

The second outage occurred on October 9. For two hours, users were unable to load Instagram feeds and could not send messages on Messenger due to another faulty configuration.

In a blog post, the company said it was testing two new features that will tell users about the service status and their account status, in case of disruption.

The first feature will notify users directly in the activity feed when Instagram is experiencing technical issues. The company says it won't send a notification every time but will relay information when it sees, "that people are confused and looking for answers."

This will be initially tested in the US and Instagram will roll it out more widely, "if it makes sense to."

Account Status is the second feature that is currently under testing. The new tool will make it easier for people to see what is going on with their accounts and whether it is at risk of being disabled. More information will be added in the coming months that will give people a better sense, "of how their content is being distributed and recommended across different parts of Instagram."

Users will also be able to appeal, in case they feel that the company has made a mistake. They will be able to do so, directly from Account Status by hitting, "Request a Review."