    Instagram testing new 'Repost' feature

    Instagram users currently repost or share posts by adding them to their Stories, although that expires in 24 hours.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 11, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST

    Instagram is testing a new feature that will allow users to repost others’ posts or Reels. Instagram’s new feature is call ‘Repost’ and will give users another way to share posts.

    Instagram’s Repost feature was spotted by social media anlayst Matt Navarra, who posted a screenshot of it on Twitter.

    In a statement to TechCrunch, an Instagram spokesperson said, “We’re exploring the ability to reshare posts in Feed – similar to how you can reshare in Stores – so people can share what resonates with them, and so original creators are credited for their work. We plan to test this soon with a small number of people.”

    Close

    The repost feature has been popularized by Twitter, which allows you to re-share posts through the ‘Retweet’ option. Instagram users currently repost or share posts by adding them to their Stories, although that expires in 24 hours. However, the new feature will give users a direct way to repost another user’s post in their feeds. This will also eliminate the use of third-party apps to repost Stories.

    TikTok has also been working on a similar repost feature that allows users to amplify videos on the platform by sharing them with their own followers. Instagram has been working on its new repost feature for at least a few months. The new repost feature will be a welcomed addition to the Meta-owned social media platform.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Instagram #Meta #social media
    first published: Sep 11, 2022 03:28 pm
