Instagram testing feature to turn video posts into Reels

Representative Image

Instagram is testing with a select group of users a feature that will turn video posts into Reels.

The Meta-owned platform confirmed the plan to online tech publication TechCrunch and said the change was part of a move to simplify video content on Instagram.

“We’re testing this feature as part of our efforts to simplify and improve the video experience on Instagram,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch in an emailed response.

A tweet from social media consultant and industry analyst Matt Navarra said the people chosen for the test had started seeing a message that reads "video posts are now shared as Reels."

The message says that if a user's account is public and the video is turned into a reel, anyone will be able to discover that Reel and use the audio to create a new Reel.

If the account is set private, the Reels can only be discovered by the followers. It also says that once you post a public Reel on the platform, anyone will be able to use it to create a remix. You can also manually restrict people from making remixes, irrespective of whether your Reel is public or not.

For now, it is not certain if the changes will be implemented, or when Meta plans to roll out the feature. Instagram has also not specified how this will effect existing videos on the platform.