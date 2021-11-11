Instagram new feature will let you 'Take a Break'

Instagram said that it has worked with third-party experts to gather advise and tips on how the "Take a Break" feature could work.

Instagram has announced a new test feature for its platform. The Facebook (now Meta) owned platform is testing a feature that lets users take a break from scrolling through the feed. The feature will pop up a reminder on the screen after they have spent a long time on the platform.



Testing “Take a Break”

We started testing a new feature called “Take a Break” this week. This opt-in control enables you to receive break reminders in-app after a duration of your choosing. I’m excited to dig into the results & hopefully launch this sometime in December. pic.twitter.com/WdSTjL6ZdH — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) November 10, 2021

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri said that the feature could be released sometime in December. Currently, the feature is being tested with a limited set of users and will roll out later this week. If you opt-in, the Instagram Take a Break feature encourages you to take a break from the platform after you spend a certain amount of time on the app. Currently, the three timestamp options include 10, 20, and 30 minutes. Users can otherwise select the “Off” option to disable or not opt for the feature at all.

Instagram said that it has worked with third-party experts to gather advice and tips on how the feature could work. Some of the listed suggestions while taking a break from Instagram include taking deep breaths, writing down your thoughts, listening to your favourite song, or doing something from your to-do lists. Mosseri added that the feature is part of a broader effort to try and give people more control over their experience on Instagram by providing tools for users.

Smartphone manufacturers have added several tools to their devices to help users manage their screen time. These include showing the total screen-on time, limiting an app’s use after it was open for a certain amount of time. There are also various modes like Focus mode on iOS and Zen Mode on OnePlus devices that disable notifications from certain/ selected apps to help users focus on their work or simply do nothing.