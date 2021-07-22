Instagram Stories: You can now see automatically-translated text in your language

Instagram has rolled out a new update to its Stories. The photo-video-sharing platform can now automatically translate text into story posts. Instagram support text translation in posts and captions since 2016 prior to adding support for the same in Stories.

The Facebook-owned company will display a “See translation” option in Stories whenever it detects a foreign language. Users can tap on the feature on the top-left of the screen to see the translation at the bottom, according to The Verge.

Instagram stated that the feature currently supports over 90 languages and will roll out globally. The report states that audio translation is not available at the moment. Instagram rolled out automatic captioning for English stories in May. It could be possible that the feature is made available for other languages as well in the coming days.