Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Instagram rolls out separate Reels tab for Indian users

India, which has over 100 million Instagram users, was the fourth country where the app enabled the Reels feature.

Moneycontrol News

Facebook-owned Instagram has launched a separate Reels tab for users in India, after a "broad test" in July.

Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships at Facebook India said India is the first country where a separate Reels tab has been enabled, due to the "interest" and "creativity" seen, according to a report by The Economic Times. The company might even integrate more tools into Reels feature.

"Emerging creators like the 22 year-old, Mumbai based @ThemermaidScales aka Krutika have seen their account grow exponentially to cross 1 million, courtesy the engagement they're getting on Reels," Chopra told the publication.

"Original audio from people like the 24 year-old, Aurangabad based, Yashraj Mukhate ( of ‘Rasode Main Kaun Tha’ fame) is seeing incredible mimicry. The dedicated tab is in response to the community’s amazing response to Reels, as it’ll help people discover new creators more easily," he added.

India, which has over 100 million Instagram users, was the fourth country where the app enabled the Reels feature. The feature is now available in over 50 countries, including Brazil, Germany and France and the US.

Instagram's focus on the Reels feature in the country comes after the ban of short video platform TikTok. In June, India had banned 59 Chinese apps, including ByteDance-owned TikTok.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 01:20 pm

