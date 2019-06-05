App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2019 03:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Instagram rolls out new feature for less data usage

The feature has been designed specifically for emerging markets where data plans and internet speeds may be limited, Instagram said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Instagram Wednesday announced a new opt-in feature that will allow users to reduce the amount of data consumed on the photo sharing platform. The feature has been designed specifically for emerging markets where data plans and internet speeds may be limited, Instagram said in a statement.

"With this opt-in mode, people across the world can view their favourite content on Instagram with reduced image loading time, by reducing the amount of data that Instagram uses on their mobile phones," it added.

While the Facebook-owned company doesn't disclose country-specific user count, reports suggest it has well over 70 million users in India. Globally, it has over a billion users.

Once enabled, videos will not be pre-loaded and high-resolution images will not be downloaded, except in certain circumstances that the user chooses.

Users can choose whether they never want to see high-resolution media or if they want to see such content when they are on Wi-Fi or Cellular/Wi-Fi connections.

"With this data saver feature, we are hoping for an uninterrupted Instagram experience in slow network areas, which in turn will increase people's interactions with their friends and family," Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said.

The feature will be available globally for Android users and will roll out slowly over the course of a week.
First Published on Jun 5, 2019 03:09 pm

