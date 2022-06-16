English
    Instagram repeating stories bug fix now rolls out on iOS

    The bug kept showing users on the iPhone stories they had already watched, over and over again

    Moneycontrol News
    June 16, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST
    Instagram on apple iPhone. (Image: Instagram)

    Instagram on apple iPhone. (Image: Instagram)

    A bug on the Instagram app for iOS, kept showing users Stories that they had already seen, over and over again. The bug caused the app, not to remember Stories that have already been viewed by users, which caused it to keep showing them again and again, each time someone shared new content.

    The Meta-owned social platform has now announced that it's rolling out a fix for the issue and people who are using the latest version of the app (version 239.1) are reporting that the issue seems to have been fixed.

    The bug was reported first June 15, where some Reddit users pointed out, that they were seeing issues with the services Stories feature, which kept sending them back to the first story, whenever something new was shared on their timeline.

    Meta spokesperson Christine Pai had previously told The Verge that it was, "aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram Stories," and they were, "working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

    In other news, it was reported that there was a 38% rise on hate speech on social media platform Facebook, and violence inducing content was up by 86% on Instagram. The report was based on content detection by social media platforms, before the posts themselves were reported by other users.

    The report release on May 31, 2022 said that Facebook detected 53,200 instances of hate speech in April this year, and Instagram had 77,000 reports of incitement related content in April.
    Tags: #Facebook #Instagram #instagram iOS #Instagram Stories #Meta
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 02:18 pm
