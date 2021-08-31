Instagram now requires you to share your birthday

Instagram will now ask you for your birthday

Instagram has been committing to make its platform a safer place for young people and as part of the initiative, the Facebook-owned company has now said that it will start asking for user birthday's to create more safety features for young people.

The platform recently made a change that will give 16-year old's private accounts by default. This will keep their information private and give them control over who engages with their account.

It even clamped down on stalkers by prohibiting adults to send messages to people under 18.

The new policy of birthday verification will only strengthen these features, allowing Instagram to expand its umbrella of offerings in this space.

In a new blog post detailing the changes, Instagram says they will, "show you a notification a handful of times and if you haven’t provided us with your birthday by a certain point, you’ll need to share it to continue using Instagram. This information is necessary for new features we’re developing to protect young people."

There will also be warning screens on certain posts that will require you share your birthday with Instagram before it will let you view it. The company says that, "These screens aren’t new, and we already show them on posts that may be sensitive or graphic, but we don’t currently ask for your birthday when viewing these posts. Now, we’ll start asking for your birthday on some of these screens if you haven’t shared it with us previously."

Instagram is also aware that people might share wrong dates for their birthdays. They are clamping down on this problem by using AI to estimate how old people are by analysing things like "Happy Birthday" posts.