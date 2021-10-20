MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Instagram now lets you post from desktop; to soon roll out 'Collab' feature on posts and Reels

The Facebook-owned platform has announced a bunch of new features

Moneycontrol News
October 20, 2021 / 05:54 PM IST
Co-authored posts will share likes, views and comments

Co-authored posts will share likes, views and comments


A little over a decade after its launch, Instagram will finally allow you to create posts on the desktop. The company tested the feature a few months ago but now the Facebook-owned platform has finally confirmed that users will be able to post from web starting on October 21st.

That's not all Instagram has lined up though. The social media giant will soon introduce a new feature that allows creators to collaborate on posts and Reels.

Using the "Collab" feature, creators can invite other accounts to collaborate on a post from the tagging menu on Instagram. When the person accepts, both accounts will share views, likes and comments. The post or Reel will also be shared to followers on both accounts.

The company says that the feature is currently in testing, with only a few accounts having access to the feature. So far, there is no official date for the global rollout.

Close

Related stories

Instagram is also testing a new way to create fundraisers. In the future, non-profits can start a fundraiser by using the "+" button. Next to new post, Story, Reels and Live, users will also see an option to create fundraisers, which will be added to the home feed.

Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi had already spotted the feature before the announcement.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Facebook #Instagram #Instagram Reels #social media
first published: Oct 20, 2021 05:54 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.