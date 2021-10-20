Instagram now lets you post from desktop; to soon roll out 'Collab' feature on posts and Reels

Co-authored posts will share likes, views and comments

A little over a decade after its launch, Instagram will finally allow you to create posts on the desktop. The company tested the feature a few months ago but now the Facebook-owned platform has finally confirmed that users will be able to post from web starting on October 21st.



You Me

We’re launching Collabs, a new way to co-author Feed posts and Reels.

Invite an account to be a collaborator:

Share to both sets of followers

Live on both profile grids

Share views, likes and comments pic.twitter.com/0pBYtb9aCK — Instagram (@instagram) October 19, 2021

That's not all Instagram has lined up though. The social media giant will soon introduce a new feature that allows creators to collaborate on posts and Reels.

Using the "Collab" feature, creators can invite other accounts to collaborate on a post from the tagging menu on Instagram. When the person accepts, both accounts will share views, likes and comments. The post or Reel will also be shared to followers on both accounts.

The company says that the feature is currently in testing, with only a few accounts having access to the feature. So far, there is no official date for the global rollout.

Instagram is also testing a new way to create fundraisers. In the future, non-profits can start a fundraiser by using the "+" button. Next to new post, Story, Reels and Live, users will also see an option to create fundraisers, which will be added to the home feed.



#Instagram is working on adding the "Fundraiser" option to the Create menu pic.twitter.com/Od4dcdkHaO

— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) September 18, 2021

Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi had already spotted the feature before the announcement.