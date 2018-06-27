Instagram now lets you have a 4-way group video chat

Instagram had announced last month about their plans to release a new update for its users. As expected, the new app update includes video chat, topic channels, and new camera effects for stories. However, the new video chat feature in Instagram Direct is something that's getting noticed. The feature allows users to video chat with just one person or a group of users at the same time.

According to Instagram’s official blog, this new feature update is ideal for groups, as one can chat with up to four people at a time, and the video will expand as more friends join. If there’s an active video chat in a group thread, the camera icon will turn blue. One can easily join in by tapping the camera icon. To update the video chat notifications, one can simply tap the gear icon on profile and find the new video chat control in Push Notifications.

To use this feature, one has to swipe and go into the Direct inbox and open any message thread. After the new update one will be able to see a new camera icon in the right corner, as clicking on it will ring the other user’s mobile phone and notify them about the incoming video chat call. The new feature update will also allow users to minimize the video and multitask on Instagram, sending messages and photos in Direct, browsing your feed, posting a story and more.

Other than this, a new feature of Topic Channels on Explore will allow users to discover their interests on Instagram. In this new feature, one can easily personalise the channels according to their own likes and after setting up, the personalised tray of channels will be visible in the Explore section.

Lastly, the new update will also bring in some new camera effects designed by Ariana Grande, Buzzfeed, Liza Koshy, Baby Ariel and NBA in the Instagram camera.