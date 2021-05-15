Instagram may soon allow users to create and edit posts on the desktop site

Since its inception in 2010, Instagram has always been a mobile-first service. Most Instagram features have been exclusive to the mobile app, with only limited functionality available on the desktop. Creating and editing posts is one of the core features of Instagram but is currently only limited to the mobile app.



#Instagram is working on the ability to create posts from the desktop website pic.twitter.com/pATuOHiTGE

— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 14, 2021

However, a developer and tipster have suggested that Twitter, Instagram is about to introduce new functionality that will allow users to create and edit posts from the desktop site. Alessandro Paluzzi, a developer and app analyst, also shared several images via Twitter.

The images show a new plus button in the navigation bar, similar to what you see on the mobile app. The photos also revealed how the desktop site will allow users to drag and drop photos and videos and edit them (Crop, Apple Filters, Tag People, etc.). Additionally, the overall UI also looks similar to the mobile version.

At the moment, there is no word on when the feature will be available, but there’s no doubt that the desktop version of Instagram is sorely lacking. Paluzzi also warned that the feature was only being tested internally for the moment with no word of an official rollout. Additionally, the images don’t reveal if users will be able to upload Stories, Reels, or IGTV content using the desktop site.