Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Instagram may soon allow Android users to remove followers from their profile

The ‘Remove Follower’ feature has been available on the Instagram iOS app for quite some time.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Wanted to remove a follower from your Instagram account without blocking them? Instagram may soon roll out the feature on its Android app. 

The photo-video-sharing platform is reportedly testing a feature on Android that will allow users to go to follower’s profile and remove them from the follower list. Coder Jane Manchun Wong found traits of the upcoming feature in the backend code of the Instagram Android app.

The ‘Remove Follower’ feature has been available on the Instagram iOS app for quite some time. Wong’s tweet hints the feature may soon come to Android as well. 

Currently, a user needs to go to their ‘followers’ list, search the user, and then remove them from the list. The alternate method is to block the follower. The ‘Remove Follower’ feature will let users remove a follower directly from the follower’s profile. 

Instagram has not confirmed when the feature will be rolled out on the Android app.

Once rolled out, users can go to the profile that they want to remove from their follower list, tap on the three vertical dots, and tap on ‘Remove Follower’.

Recently, Instagram rolled out a feature that lets users track their interactions. The company launched a ‘following categories’ tab that divides the list into batches such as ‘most seen in feed’ and ‘least interacted with’.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 04:49 pm

