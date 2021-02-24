English
Instagram Lite users in India will now be able to watch Reels

While the feature has only rolled out to users in India, it could soon be available on Instagram Lite in other regions.

Moneycontrol News
February 24, 2021 / 04:47 PM IST

Facebook-owned Instagram recently announced a new update for the new Instagram Lite app, the lighter version of the main app, geared towards Indian users. Users of Instagram Lite will now be able to view Reels on the app. This feature will first be available to Instagram Lite users in India.

Testing of the Instagram Lite app in India commenced in December 2020. The aim of Instagram Lite is to provide a fast and reliable Instagram experience on an app that’s less than 2MB in size. The experience on Instagram Lite is similar to the main app, though some features weren’t supported at launch.

Reels and IGTV were some of the features that were missing from the Lite version of Instagram, although the former is now accessible in India. This feature was expedited for India because of the traction Reels is seeing in India and the early adoption of the new Instagram Lite app.

Instagram Lite users will now be able to view Reels in a dedicated ‘Reels’ tab, similar to the main app. While the feature has only rolled out to users in India, it could soon be available on Instagram Lite in other regions.
first published: Feb 24, 2021 04:47 pm

