Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Instagram launches new parent portal

The portal provides a walk through about the privacy settings, manage time and content controls of the popular social media app.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Instagram has launched a new ‘For Parents’ section in its official ‘Well Being’ website to help guide parents with the know-how of the app and discuss it with their children. The new parent portal provides a walk through about the privacy settings, manage time and content controls of the popular social media app.

The knowledge of making the Instagram account private or public or blocking another account may seem common but there is a possibility of a fraction of parents and teens not knowing about it.

Through the portal, the social media company suggests some pointers that could help parents start a conversation with their teen children about the app. It also suggests teen accounts, which act as positive role models,  which the parents could suggest to their children. Through this initiative, the popular social media giant is helping parents steer through the social media world.

Through this new initiative, Instagram hopes that parents can provide the necessary wisdom to their children in cases where the world of social media makes the children feel bad about themselves and further prevent social media bullying.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 05:59 pm

tags #Instagram #Technology #Trending News

