Instagram launches AR effect and a host of IGTV shows with creators for Diwali

Instagram has announced an AR effect called ‘Share Your Light’, and a host of IGTV shows with creators such as Shirley Setia, Kusha Kapila, and Arjun Kanungo with the aim to enable people's expression and entertainment during this festive period of Diwali.

Ahead of Diwali, the Facebook-owned photo-and-video-sharing platform has released the “Share your light” AR sticker, which gives people a fun way to share during the upcoming festivals, Instagram is launching an AR effect with the theme ‘Share Your Light’, inspired by mandalas, diyas, festive lights, and colours. Once you open the Effects Gallery, you can look for the effect using the ‘festive diya’. The effect is available to use in seven languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Instagram is also partnering with creators to host IGTV shows. The company stated that these IGTV shows feature original content that is focused on the creator and their passions. Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said, “We’re aiming to inspire the creator ecosystem, with these IGTV shows that best highlight the possibilities with IGTV, once there’s a strong idea, tied closely with the creator’s passion pursuit, and episodic nature of the content.”

Creators like Shirley Setia, Kusha Kapila, Arjun Kanungo will be a part of a five-part series. In ‘Sundays with Shirley’, Shirley Setia will share a part of her life that she really enjoys. ‘It will take five minutes only’ by Kusha Kapila will answers questions that are often not answered. Topics will range from self-help, sex, money, and workplace ethics.

Recently, Instagram also launched a few AR filters, gif stickers, and content programming for Durga Puja. Creators were also engaged with Reels specific programming, for Rakhi, Onam, and Ganesh Utsav.