PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Instagram launches AR effect and a host of IGTV shows with creators for Diwali

Instagram is launching an AR effect with the theme ‘Share Your Light’, inspired by mandalas, diyas, festive lights, and colours.

Moneycontrol News

Instagram has announced an AR effect called ‘Share Your Light’, and a host of IGTV shows with creators such as Shirley Setia, Kusha Kapila, and Arjun Kanungo with the aim to enable people's expression and entertainment during this festive period of Diwali.

Ahead of Diwali, the Facebook-owned photo-and-video-sharing platform has released the “Share your light” AR sticker, which gives people a fun way to share during the upcoming festivals, Instagram is launching an AR effect with the theme ‘Share Your Light’, inspired by mandalas, diyas, festive lights, and colours. Once you open the Effects Gallery, you can look for the effect using the ‘festive diya’. The effect is available to use in seven languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Instagram is also partnering with creators to host IGTV shows. The company stated that these IGTV shows feature original content that is focused on the creator and their passions. Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said, “We’re aiming to inspire the creator ecosystem, with these IGTV shows that best highlight the possibilities with IGTV, once there’s a strong idea, tied closely with the creator’s passion pursuit, and episodic nature of the content.”

Close

Creators like Shirley Setia, Kusha Kapila, Arjun Kanungo will be a part of a five-part series. In Sundays with Shirley’, Shirley Setia will share a part of her life that she really enjoys. ‘It will take five minutes only’ by Kusha Kapila will answers questions that are often not answered. Topics will range from self-help, sex, money, and workplace ethics. 

related news

Recently, Instagram also launched a few AR filters, gif stickers, and content programming for Durga Puja. Creators were also engaged with Reels specific programming, for Rakhi, Onam, and Ganesh Utsav.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 05:34 pm

tags #Instagram

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.