    Instagram is testing a way to support social movements through hashtags

    The new feature will make it easier to discover and support social causes easily through hashtags

    Moneycontrol News
    March 30, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST
    Representative Image


    Social media platform Instagram is testing a new way to find and support causes you care about. It's testing a feature that allows users to look for social causes via hashtags and support them directly.

    The new feature allows you to find out more about the movement once you discover it, and you can then choose to share the hashtag with your friends on DM. Alternatively, you can also create fundraisers directly tied to the hashtag, allowing you to raise money for a cause.

    "People often come to Instagram to make their voices heard, elevate causes and bring communities together," said the company in a blog post, announcing the new test. "They’re eager to support causes they hear about on Instagram and are always looking for new ways to take action — these updates will make it easier to do so."

    The Meta-owned Instagram says that it consulted with a number of organisations including GLAAD, NAACP, Advancing Justice - AAJC, Hispanic Heritage Foundation, Othering and Belonging Institute and IllumiNative to select the initial list of hashtags that will be tested. It said that it will continue to work with organisations and experts who focus on diverse campaigns and movements to bring even more topics in the future.

    Tags: #Hashtags #Instagram #Meta
    first published: Mar 30, 2022 05:51 pm
