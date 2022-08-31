English
    Instagram is testing a new button to hide content you are not interested in

    The "not interested" button will tell the algorithm to stop showing posts you don't want on your timeline

    Moneycontrol News
    August 31, 2022 / 01:22 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Meta-owned social platform Instagram has revealed it's testing two new ways for users to hide the content they don't want to see.

    The first is a way to mark multiple posts on your Explore feed as "not interested". Once you click the button, that post and others that are similar will be hidden from your timeline, and the company says it will refrain from showing you related posts in the future.

    The new button can be found on the top-right corner of a post, by tapping on the switch icon.

    The second option that Meta will soon start testing is a little more complicated, and involves words, phrases and even emoji's or hashtags.

    You can tell the system about posts you don't like by using certain phrases or words in the caption. Meta will also test the ability to do this using emoji's and hashtags. It's worth noting that TikTok unveiled a similar feature in June.

    Close

    Meta says that whether, "you’re seeing something that’s not relevant, or have moved on from something you used to like, you can use this feature to stop seeing content that’s not interesting to you."

    Currently, Instagram offers some ways to customize your feed by utilizing favorites, and adding people you want to see posts from on that list. You can also snooze suggested posts for up to 30 days, which will tell your discovery feed to stop pushing relevant content.

    You can also fine tune sensitive content on your feed by tapping on your profile, then the settings menu. Now, tap on Account and then on Sensitive Content Control.
