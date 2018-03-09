App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Mar 09, 2018 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Instagram has a hidden 'portrait' feature not available to its users

The reveal follows another scoop last week by Agarwal who spotted voice and video calling features hidden within Instagram’s direct messaging system

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Instagram, the favourite photo story app of millions of people around the world, has a hidden portrait feature that is currently not available to its users.

The feature has been unearthed by teenage technology enthusiast Ishan Agarwal, who noticed an icon for a portrait shutter for the stories camera in its APK (Android Application Package) file.

When contacted  by Tech Crunch, a technology publication, Instagram declined to comment on any plan to launch such a feature. However, in the past, such responses have come for queries on other features as well, and they were launched a week later.

The reveal follows another scoop last week by Agarwal who spotted voice and video calling features hidden within Instagram’s direct messaging system.

The portrait mode feature can enhance the styling abilities of a camera allowing it to take pictures with background blur (bokeh effect). However, many modern smartphones have this feature already in their native camera app, and a user can take pictures from it and upload it to Instagram later.

However, as users have started using in-app cameras to click pictures, many apps have decided to include the feature.

Whether the feature in Instagram offers a single style portrait mode or allows the picture to have multiple styles, it’s yet to be seen.

