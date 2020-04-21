App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracking website

Rt.live works using an effective reproduction number, which tracks the average number of people who catch the virus from a single infected person

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have launched a new COVID-19 tracking called Rt.live that gives a state-wise update on the number of coronavirus cases.

Rt.live works using an effective reproduction number, which tracks the average number of people who catch the virus from a single infected person, reported TechCrunch. The higher above the number 1, the faster COVID-19 races through a population, while a number below one shows the virus receding.

“We built Rt.live because we believe Rt (the effective infection rate) is one of the best ways to understand how COVID is spreading”, Kreiger said. “It was great to work together again — we were able to take it from idea to launch in just a few days because of all our history & shared context.”

Close

The website currently holds data only for the US and aims to make the data available on the dashboard to the states so as to help them decide if and when to reopen.

related news

“As states decide whether and how to open back up, they’ll have to manage their infection rate carefully, and we hope dashboards like Rt.live will be helpful in doing so,” Krieger said.

Rt.live is the first project taken up together by Systrom and Krieger after leaving Facebook in 2018.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 01:51 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Instagram

most popular

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.