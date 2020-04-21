Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracking website

Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have launched a new COVID-19 tracking called Rt.live that gives a state-wise update on the number of coronavirus cases.

Rt.live works using an effective reproduction number, which tracks the average number of people who catch the virus from a single infected person, reported TechCrunch. The higher above the number 1, the faster COVID-19 races through a population, while a number below one shows the virus receding.

“We built Rt.live because we believe Rt (the effective infection rate) is one of the best ways to understand how COVID is spreading”, Kreiger said. “It was great to work together again — we were able to take it from idea to launch in just a few days because of all our history & shared context.”

The website currently holds data only for the US and aims to make the data available on the dashboard to the states so as to help them decide if and when to reopen.

“As states decide whether and how to open back up, they’ll have to manage their infection rate carefully, and we hope dashboards like Rt.live will be helpful in doing so,” Krieger said.

Rt.live is the first project taken up together by Systrom and Krieger after leaving Facebook in 2018.