Instagram might soon disable this key feature that could affect your "likes" on the Facebook-owned platform

Instagram seems to be testing a new feature that many users might not appreciate. The Facebook-owned photo-video-sharing app could soon disable the ability to share posts from your feed to stories. The company is doing so after hearing from the community that they want to see fewer feed posts in Stories.

Instagram informed users about the potential change via a notification banner within the app. “We hear from our community that they want to see fewer posts in Stories. During this test, you won’t be able to add a feed post to your Story,” the banner shared by Social media consultant Matt Nirvana read. The feature is being currently tested in select countries at the moment, according to Social Media Today. However, the report does not specifically mention the countries where Instagram is testing the feature.

Sharing new post to Stories on Instagram is a common practice. Instagram users tend to share their “new post” update in Stories for better reach. The updating algorithm as made it tough for users to get their post visible organically on the platform, thus leading them to find ways to get maximum reach through the available tools.

Also read: 6 lesser-known Instagram tricks to boost your profile

How users react to the new Instagram test feature will be seen in the coming weeks/ months. For now, users outside the test case can continue to share their feed post to Stories on Instagram.