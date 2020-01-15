Instagram direct messaging feature to make web debut soon

Instagram has confirmed that it is currently testing the Direct Message (DM) feature to the web. The feature, which is currently limited only to its mobile app, is being released to a small set of users on the web for testing.

The rollout of Instagram DM on the web is aimed at helping all its users stay in touch 'with the people they care about all the time'. The feature will help users like office workers, students, and the ones who are glued to their desktop or their workspace. The feature, currently under testing, will be soon available to all users, tweeted Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram.

Direct Messages on the browser would offer the same experience as the mobile app. Users will be able to create new groups, initiate chats, double-click to like a message, share photos from the desktop, and see the total number of unread messages. Upon receiving a DM or any other feed update, Instagram web will push notifications if the user grants permission.

When The Verge asked Instagram about why the Facebook-owned company decided to focus more on the web feature before releasing an iPad app, the company said DMs on the web help its users “stay in touch with the people you care about.”

Although the feature would be accessible to more number of people, it also deviates from Facebook’s plans to unify all the three apps: WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger.

In 2019, Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, had announced that the company is working on unifying the underlying messaging infrastructure of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger services and incorporate end-to-end encryption into these apps. Currently, only WhatsApp supports end-to-end encryption, wherein only the sender and receiver can view the messages and other contents.