Instagram could introduce some NFT feature soon, Meta slapped with fine for data breach

Representative image

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram could get some features related to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). During a recent conference, Meta, formerly Facebook, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the company may introduce some features based on NFTs in the future.



At #SXSW, Mark Zuckerberg just said that “hopefully” in the coming months you’ll be able to mint NFTs within Instagram

— Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) March 15, 2022

Instagram could be following Twitter’s lead and jump on the NFT bandwagon soon. However, no specifics about the announcement were revealed. Zuckerberg talked about Instagram's NFT plans while speaking at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas.

Cointelegraph reported that the tech mogul said that Instagram users will "hopefully" get to mint their own NFTs on the app but didn’t get into elaborate details. In other news, Facebook has been slapped with yet another fine in regards to data privacy in the European Union.

Ireland imposed a fine on Meta for breaching EU data privacy laws. Meta is the parent company of WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, platforms that have userbases surpassing the billion-mark. Meta was fined $19 million, which is roughly Rs 142 crore, following an inquiry into 12 data breaches.

The Irish Data Protection Commission, which is the lead EU privacy watchdog for Meta, said that it found that Facebook “failed to have in place appropriate technical and organizational measures.” The decision followed an inquiry by the DPC into a series of twelve data breach notifications it received in the six month period between 7 June 2018 and 4 December 2018.