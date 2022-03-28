Instagram could allow users to respond to Stories using their voice

Representative image

Instagram’s new feature could give users a new way of reacting to Stories using their voice. The Meta-owned social media platform recently introduced private likes as another way of interacting with Stories but are now looking to expand on it.



#Instagram is working on the ability to reply to Stories with voice messages pic.twitter.com/6fQNSxB04e

— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 26, 2022

According to developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who is known for reverse engineering apps to find new features, Instagram could be introducing new ways for users to react to Stories. Paluzzi took a screenshot of his findings and posted it on Twitter.

Paluzzi claims that Instagram will be giving users the ability to respond to Stories using their voice. At present, users can react to Stories through quick reactions, GIFs and text messages that are shared directly through direct messages.

It is worth noting that not every feature that Instagram is working on makes it to the public. However, the feature could give users more freedom while reacting to Stories. Instagram is on a roll with the introduction of new features.

It recently announced major changes on how users view their feed on the app, as the company aimed to bring back the much-requested chronological feed to its platform. T

he Meta-owned video and photo sharing service is introducing two new feed options - Favorites and Following - that will enable users to quickly catch up on the posts from their favourite accounts or accounts they follow, starting with the most recent posts.