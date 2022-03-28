English
Specials
    Instagram could allow users to respond to Stories using their voice

    The new Instagram feature is reportedly in the works but there's no word on whether it will make it to the public.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 28, 2022 / 04:10 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    Instagram’s new feature could give users a new way of reacting to Stories using their voice. The Meta-owned social media platform recently introduced private likes as another way of interacting with Stories but are now looking to expand on it.

    According to developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who is known for reverse engineering apps to find new features, Instagram could be introducing new ways for users to react to Stories. Paluzzi took a screenshot of his findings and posted it on Twitter.

    Paluzzi claims that Instagram will be giving users the ability to respond to Stories using their voice. At present, users can react to Stories through quick reactions, GIFs and text messages that are shared directly through direct messages.

    It is worth noting that not every feature that Instagram is working on makes it to the public. However, the feature could give users more freedom while reacting to Stories.  Instagram is on a roll with the introduction of new features.

    It recently announced major changes on how users view their feed on the app, as the company aimed to bring back the much-requested chronological feed to its platform. T

    he Meta-owned video and photo sharing service is introducing two new feed options - Favorites and Following - that will enable users to quickly catch up on the posts from their favourite accounts or accounts they follow, starting with the most recent posts.

    Also Read: Instagram could introduce some NFT feature soon, Meta slapped with fine for data breach
    Tags: #Facebook Meta #Instagram #Instagram Stories #Meta
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 04:10 pm
