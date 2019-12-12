App
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 02:24 PM IST

Instagram adds new 'Shoutout' feature to share personalised memories

The new ‘Shoutout’ feature can be found in the ‘create’ carousel of Instagram Stories.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Instagram has quietly rolled out a new feature for its Stories. The new update brings in a feature called ‘Shoutout’, which lets users create personalised stories for wishing on birthdays and anniversaries. 

The new ‘Shoutout’ feature can be found in the ‘create’ carousel of Instagram Stories. It comes with four options including Happy Birthday, Thanks, and Happy Anniversary. There’s also a fourth option which allows users to mention another user and share a memory.

IG shoutout

Close

Users can select any of the four options mentioned above by tapping on the two dices placed at the centre-top position. After mentioning the friend or a follower, Instagram would automatically show all the memories with the person (posts and stories) the user has tagged or reposted them previously on the platform.

related news

Instagram Shoutout

Users can also customise the background colour before giving the shoutout.

To use the ‘Shoutout’ feature,

  • Swipe right on the Instagram feed to open Instagram stories.

  • Tap on the ‘Create’ tab at the bottom and then tap on the heart-shaped icon for selecting ‘Shoutout’.

  • You can find four options that include Happy Birthday, Thanks, by tapping on the dice icon at the top.

  • Next, tag the person who you want to give a shoutout to by typing their Instagram handle or name in the tab.

  • Tap on the ‘+’ icon to select the image that you want to share for the shoutout. You can also change the background colour by tapping on the circle at the top.

  • Tap on ‘Next’ at the bottom corner to add the story.

The ‘create’ tab continues to have other features like sharing text, GIFs, templates, questions, countdown, etc. 

First Published on Dec 12, 2019 02:24 pm

#Instagram

