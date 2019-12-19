Instagram adds 'Layout' feature that lets users upload multiple photos in a single story

Users can add up to six images using the ‘Layout’ story tab.
Instagram continues to improve its story tab by introducing new features for better, enhanced user experience. The latest Instagram story feature lets users add multiple photos in a single story.
Called ‘Layout’, the new Instagram story feature lets users click multiple photos and upload them in a single story. Users can add up to six images using the ‘Layout’ story tab.To click multiple photos, open the Instagram story tab and look for ‘Layout’ in the bottom row. Select the number and kind of layout blocks you want depending upon the number of photos you wish to upload. Simply click the images one-by-one and upload them as you would normally do.
The ‘Normal’ tab, where users can click a single picture, is still available. ‘Layout’ story is being rolled out to all Instagram users across the globe.
Instagram recently added a new 'Shoutout' feature in its 'create' tab that lets users create personalised stories for wishing on birthdays and anniversaries. It comes with four options including Happy Birthday, Thanks, and Happy Anniversary. There's also a fourth option which allows users to mention another user and share a memory.Users can select any of the four options mentioned above by tapping on the two dices placed at the centre-top position. After mentioning the friend or a follower, Instagram would automatically show all the memories with the person (posts and stories) the user has tagged or reposted them previously on the platform.