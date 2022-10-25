English
    Inspired by jellyfish, Harvard's tentacle robot can pick up fragile objects

    Its octopus-like tentacles, made from soft rubber, can pick up and entangle objects similar to sea creatures like the jellyfish that collect stunned prey

    Moneycontrol News
    October 25, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Harvard Microrobotics Lab/Harvard SEAS)

    Researchers at the Harvard John A Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) have come up with an ingenious way to mimic the human hand's ability to pick up and hold on to objects.

    Taking inspiration from nature, they have designed a gripper that uses tentacles made from soft rubber that can pick up and entangle objects similar to sea creatures like the jellyfish that collect stunned prey.

    “By taking advantage of the natural compliance of soft robotics and enhancing it with a compliant structure, we designed a gripper that is greater than the sum of its parts and a grasping strategy that can adapt to a range of complex objects with minimal planning and perception,” said Kaitlyn Becker, postdoctoral fellow at SEAS.

    The tentacles are made from hollow, rubber tubes with one side thicker than the other, allowing it to "curl like a pigtail or like straightened hair on a rainy day".

    The curls knot around the object, with each entanglement increasing the strength of the hold. The individual tubes are weak and won't damage fragile objects.

    Researchers have pitched the design as an alternative to machinery that is used to handle delicate objects like glassware or fruits and vegetables. It also doesn't need complex sensors or software to function.

    The drawback is that the entanglements are random, meaning it is not possible to predict how the gripper would wrap around an object, and there is a slight chance that it might not grip the object at all.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 10:54 am
