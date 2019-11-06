Infosys to aid Movement Mortgage’s digital transformation process

Infosys has been selected as a strategic partner by Movement Mortgage, a fast-growing mortgage bank in the U.S., to lead its digital transformation and offer IT as a service to accelerate the fintech company's pace of extraordinary growth and scale.

This six-year collaboration will further strengthen Infosys' position as a leading end-to-end provider in the mortgage industry and advance the company's strategy of helping clients navigate their digital transformation journey. Infosys will support Movement Mortgage's 650 locations in 47 states to ensure the smooth transition of business models in the company's transformation projects, with the aim to increase business volume for Movement Mortgage and leverage the company's fintech services to develop mortgage industry specific solutions for Infosys customers.

Casey Crawford, CEO, Movement Mortgage, said, "Movement Mortgage is committed to providing loan officers, real estate agents and our borrowers with technology and a digital infrastructure that delivers an innovative, user-friendly experience on every platform and in every channel, both today and in the future. We're pleased to have selected Infosys as our strategic partner across these key business functions. Infosys' expertise in digital transformation, cloud technologies and mortgage and retail lending will help Movement continue to spearhead industrywide transformation that improves the mortgage experience for everyone and makes the dream of homeownership more accessible than ever before."