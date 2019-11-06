App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 06:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys to aid Movement Mortgage’s digital transformation process

The strategic partnership is a six-year collaboration deal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Infosys has been selected as a strategic partner by Movement Mortgage, a fast-growing mortgage bank in the U.S., to lead its digital transformation and offer IT as a service to accelerate the fintech company's pace of extraordinary growth and scale.

This six-year collaboration will further strengthen Infosys' position as a leading end-to-end provider in the mortgage industry and advance the company's strategy of helping clients navigate their digital transformation journey. Infosys will support Movement Mortgage's 650 locations in 47 states to ensure the smooth transition of business models in the company's transformation projects, with the aim to increase business volume for Movement Mortgage and leverage the company's fintech services to develop mortgage industry specific solutions for Infosys customers.

Casey Crawford, CEO, Movement Mortgage, said, "Movement Mortgage is committed to providing loan officers, real estate agents and our borrowers with technology and a digital infrastructure that delivers an innovative, user-friendly experience on every platform and in every channel, both today and in the future. We're pleased to have selected Infosys as our strategic partner across these key business functions. Infosys' expertise in digital transformation, cloud technologies and mortgage and retail lending will help Movement continue to spearhead industrywide transformation that improves the mortgage experience for everyone and makes the dream of homeownership more accessible than ever before."

Close
Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys, said, "At Infosys, we have pioneered IT as a service for the financial industry by providing our clients with unique, industry-focused solutions as they embark on their digital transformation journeys. Our collaboration with Movement Mortgage sets the stage for a new era of mortgage services, and we couldn't be more excited to bring our collective expertise together in this next phase."

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 06:54 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.