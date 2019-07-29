Infosys opens new cyber defence centre in Romania

Infosys announced the launch of its state-of-the-art Cyber Defence Center in Bucharest, Romania. The Defence Center is an expansion of services delivered through the Infosys Digital Innovation Center which opened in Bucharest earlier this year.

The Defence Center will provide end-to-end, real-time, 24/7 cyber security monitoring and protection services to support European and global businesses on their digital transformation journey. These services, including security monitoring, management and remediation, threat hunting, security analytics, incident discovery and response, will be delivered by certified and highly skilled cyber security professionals. The services offered comply with country-specific regulatory requirements.

Vishal Salvi, Chief Information Security Officer & Head of Cyber Security Practice, Infosys, said, “As enterprises navigate their digital journey, they must maintain a secure environment that customers trust. Protecting against current and future cyber threats is vital. Every business needs to be secure by design and have a comprehensive view of the threat landscape with constant monitoring and management. Our Infosys cyber defence centers help enterprises prevent, detect and respond to advanced cyber-attacks enabling them to scale securely in their digital journey.”