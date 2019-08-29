App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys named Microsoft 2019 Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year

Infosys and Microsoft are strengthening their joint go-to-market relationship with industry solutions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Infosys has been termed the “Microsoft 2019 Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year”, for excellence demonstrated in innovation, implementation of Microsoft technologies-based solutions and delivery quality.

The company has entered into a collaboration with Microsoft and JCI to deliver smart buildings and spaces solutions (SB&S) that will accelerate the convergence of physical and digital infrastructure.

These solutions will benefit from the latest technologies to improve the entire lifecycle of building construction and operations, and the user experiences of those that manage and work in buildings.

Close

And with Infosys serving as the end-to-end integrator of smart space solutions, the partnership will create an ecosystem that fosters scale, speed globally and a desire to change the workspace by providing buildings that are safe, efficient and sustainable.



Infosys and Microsoft are strengthening their joint go-to-market relationship with industry solutions focusing on areas of Cybersecurity, Enterprise applications on Azure, Microsoft Business Applications and Data Analytics.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 08:34 pm

