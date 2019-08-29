Infosys named Microsoft 2019 Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year

Infosys has been termed the “Microsoft 2019 Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year”, for excellence demonstrated in innovation, implementation of Microsoft technologies-based solutions and delivery quality.

The company has entered into a collaboration with Microsoft and JCI to deliver smart buildings and spaces solutions (SB&S) that will accelerate the convergence of physical and digital infrastructure.

These solutions will benefit from the latest technologies to improve the entire lifecycle of building construction and operations, and the user experiences of those that manage and work in buildings.

And with Infosys serving as the end-to-end integrator of smart space solutions, the partnership will create an ecosystem that fosters scale, speed globally and a desire to change the workspace by providing buildings that are safe, efficient and sustainable.