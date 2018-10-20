Infosys, Mindtree Q2 results, data localisation dominate IT this week

IT earnings for the September quarter continued, while data localisation continued to be in the limelight past the banking regulator's deadline to payment firms @alnehaa Neha Alawadhi

This week saw IT major Infosys and its smaller peer Mindtree report their Q2 FY19 earnings. Data localisation continued to hog the limelight as the banking regulator's deadline to payment firms ended.

On October 16, Infosys' second quarter results came in above analysts' estimates, helped by a strong deal pipeline and an imminent recovery in the financial services sector.

The surprise though was that Infosys retained its forecast of 6-8 percent revenue growth and 22-24 percent margin for FY19, indicating that its investments in new business will continue to impact earnings for the rest of the fiscal.

It will also take some time to catch up with larger rival Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ).

A day after Infosys, midcap Mindtree reported robust numbers , but failed to impress the street.

A big concern with investors has always been Mindtree's dependence on its biggest client, which accounts for over 20 percent of revenue. The stock plunged as much as 17 percent on October 19 on these concerns and cautious management commentary.

Given the uncertainty around Brexit, customers are seen engaging in short term extensions of existing contracts rather than longer term programmes, said Motilal Oswal in a note to clients on Friday.

Another thing to look at going forward is the non-linearity story and how IT firms are looking to delink revenue from headcount.

Read: Indian IT sector on non-linear growth path; employee addition per $1 billion declines According to data from the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom), the industry hired 9,470 employees against $1 billion revenue earned in IT and business process management (BPM) in FY18.

On Monday, the Reserve Bank of India's deadline to payment firms to comply with data localisation, or storing a copy of financial transactions only in India, expired.

Read: Data localisation: Payments firms that failed to comply with RBI norms being monitored, may escape penalty While the regulator has not specified a penalty yet, most analysts and industry watchers Moneycontrol spoke to were of the view that it will be on a wait-and-watch mode for the next few months.