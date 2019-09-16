App
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys launches Live Enterprise Suite

The Live Enterprise Suite is architected to scale on cloud native technologies and open source software.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Infosys unveiled the Infosys Live Enterprise Suite, a set of platforms, solutions and digital services that help incumbent enterprises to accelerate their digital innovation journey. The Live Enterprise Suite enables organizations to drive process agility, deliver customer delight and enhance ecosystem value – all in real time.

Architected to scale on cloud native technologies and open source software, all modular components of the Infosys Live Enterprise Suite reside in the Service Store – a one stop shop for platforms, solutions and services. All applications that organizations need are provisioned through the Service Store seamlessly. Infosys Live Enterprise Suite can be used across all industries for corporate functions like human resources, finance, sales, marketing, legal, and industry specific solutions.

Infosys has been using the Live Enterprise Suite internally since April 2019. Over 30,000 employees have been onboarded through launchpad, more than 150,000 employees are realizing personal productivity benefits and over 200,000 employees are on the learning platform. It has reduced project setup time by 12X, reimagined employee experience by optimizing 100+ employee applications to three mobile apps, driven over 12 million transactions and achieved 80% reduction in ticket numbers. Infosys has curated these best practices and services and it is now available for clients and can be integrated into any enterprise's IT landscape.

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys said, "Over the past several quarters, we have embarked on a transformational journey to reinvent the way we do business. While focusing on delivering the best digital technologies to clients, we have diligently been using those very same capabilities to accelerate productivity for our employees, by providing them seamless user experiences and learning platforms, constructing our Live Enterprise. As we take these platforms, solutions and services to customers, through the Live Enterprise Suite, we will provide them agility, increased productivity, zero-latency in process, driving hyper productivity and continuous learning."

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech #Infosys

