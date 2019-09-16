Infosys launches Live Enterprise Suite

Infosys unveiled the Infosys Live Enterprise Suite, a set of platforms, solutions and digital services that help incumbent enterprises to accelerate their digital innovation journey. The Live Enterprise Suite enables organizations to drive process agility, deliver customer delight and enhance ecosystem value – all in real time.

Architected to scale on cloud native technologies and open source software, all modular components of the Infosys Live Enterprise Suite reside in the Service Store – a one stop shop for platforms, solutions and services. All applications that organizations need are provisioned through the Service Store seamlessly. Infosys Live Enterprise Suite can be used across all industries for corporate functions like human resources, finance, sales, marketing, legal, and industry specific solutions.

Infosys has been using the Live Enterprise Suite internally since April 2019. Over 30,000 employees have been onboarded through launchpad, more than 150,000 employees are realizing personal productivity benefits and over 200,000 employees are on the learning platform. It has reduced project setup time by 12X, reimagined employee experience by optimizing 100+ employee applications to three mobile apps, driven over 12 million transactions and achieved 80% reduction in ticket numbers. Infosys has curated these best practices and services and it is now available for clients and can be integrated into any enterprise's IT landscape.