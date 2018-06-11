Infosys gets approval to delist its ADS from Euronext Paris and Euronext London

Infosys Ltd said on June 11 that the voluntary delisting of its American depositary shares (ADSs) from Euronext Paris and Euronext London has been approved by the board of directors of both exchanges.

The Bengaluru-based technology services firm will continue to trade its ADSs on Euronext Paris and Euronext London until July 4, after which the shares will get delisted.

An ADS is a dollar-denominated equity share of a foreign company available for purchase on an American stock exchange. They are issued by depository banks in the US in agreement with the issuing foreign company.

Infosys made the announcement to delist its shares in March this year, due to the low average trading volume on these exchanges compared to its trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The delisting procedure will allow Infosys ADSs listed on the Euronext Paris and Euronext London to be sold on NYSE, the Indian IT company said.

Infosys ADS holders trading on the Euronext Paris and Euronext London exchanges will be allowed to sell their ADSs on the NYSE in accordance with Euronext Paris and Euronext London rules.

Those interested in selling the shares would have to approach their financial intermediary to deliver their ADSs from June 18-29, 2018 (both days inclusive) to BNP-Paribas Securities Services, which is the centralising agent appointed by Infosys.

The technology firm has advised those who are looking to sell the shares to consult tax advisors for any tax implications on the proposed transaction.

Both exchanges may not participate in the sales facility and continue to trade their ADSs on the bourses until July 4, the date of completion of the proposed delisting. Post that, they will only be allowed to sell ADSs on the NYSE.

Infosys ADSs will be removed from operations of Euroclear France on July 10.