Infosys Finacle and R3 Conclude global trial of Blockchain based trade finance

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, announced the successful completion of a global blockchain trial in partnership with R3, one of the fastest growing enterprise blockchain software companies in the world. The trial was completed in under 5 weeks.

Eighteen banking groups joined the test network of Finacle Trade Connect – a blockchain based trade finance application, available on R3's Corda platform. By creating a distributed, global business network of nodes running Finacle Trade Connect, the trial simulated real-world trade finance transactions. Finacle Trade Connect was launched in 2017 and is currently powering a trade network comprising of over 250 corporates.

The participating banks include ABC Bank Ltd, AO Alfa-Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, EBE Bank, Federal Bank, Fidelity Bank Plc, First Bank of Nigeria, First City Monument Bank Ltd, Gulf International Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Prime Bank, RBL Bank Ltd, Syndicate Bank and Standard Bank (South Africa).