Infosys expands strategic partnership with Google Cloud

Infosys, a global next-generation digital services and consulting company, announced that it has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to become a Google Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP). As a qualified MSP, Infosys will offer clients full application lifecycle services with its deep cloud and data analytics expertise. This will include consulting, assessment, migration, optimization and support services for enterprises looking to optimize their workloads on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
As a Google Cloud MSP, Infosys will offer industry-specific solutions on GCP for healthcare, financial services, insurance, telecom and retail industries. This partnership further strengthens Infosys' capabilities to help companies innovate and industrialize analytics, drive accelerated insights for new revenue models, realize savings and achieve faster time to market."Cloud has been a key focus area for our clients and Infosys, and we continue to invest in new solutions, partnerships and offerings to enable our clients to navigate their digital transformation journeys," said David Wilson, Senior Vice President and Head Infosys Partner Ecosystem. "This enhanced partnership with Google Cloud is an example of how we are helping enterprises as they look to the cloud for digital transformation. Enterprises will significantly benefit from the best in class, highly secure and reliable cloud platform of Google Cloud and Infosys' expertise in data, AI, analytics, workload migration and cloud deployments."