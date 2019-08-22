App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 08:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys expands strategic partnership with Google Cloud

Infosys will offer clients full application lifecycle services with its deep cloud and data analytics expertise on the Google Cloud Platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Infosys, a global next-generation digital services and consulting company, announced that it has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to become a Google Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP). As a qualified MSP, Infosys will offer clients full application lifecycle services with its deep cloud and data analytics expertise. This will include consulting, assessment, migration, optimization and support services for enterprises looking to optimize their workloads on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

As a Google Cloud MSP, Infosys will offer industry-specific solutions on GCP for healthcare, financial services, insurance, telecom and retail industries. This partnership further strengthens Infosys’ capabilities to help companies innovate and industrialize analytics, drive accelerated insights for new revenue models, realize savings and achieve faster time to market.

“Cloud has been a key focus area for our clients and Infosys, and we continue to invest in new solutions, partnerships and offerings to enable our clients to navigate their digital transformation journeys,” said David Wilson, Senior Vice President and Head Infosys Partner Ecosystem. “This enhanced partnership with Google Cloud is an example of how we are helping enterprises as they look to the cloud for digital transformation. Enterprises will significantly benefit from the best in class, highly secure and reliable cloud platform of Google Cloud and Infosys’ expertise in data, AI, analytics, workload migration and cloud deployments.”

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 08:23 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.