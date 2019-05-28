Infosys completes formation of strategic partnership with ABN AMRO in the Netherlands

Infosys, announced that it has completed the formation of a strategic partnership with ABN AMRO in the Netherlands by acquiring 75% of the shareholding in their wholly owned end-to-end mortgage administration service provider Stater N.V.

Stater is a market leader in the Benelux region, operating across the mortgage and consumer lending value chain with deep capabilities in digital origination, servicing and collection. Stater has deep European mortgage expertise and a robust digital platform to drive superior customer experience.

This partnership strengthens Infosys’ position as a leading technology and business process management provider across the mortgage services value chain, improving experience and operational efficiencies, and further enhances the company’s strategy to help clients navigate their next digital transformation journeys. The specialized knowledge and experience of Stater in the mortgage services market, combined with the global reach, AI, digital transformation and automation capabilities of Infosys, can potentially create differentiated solutions for the market.