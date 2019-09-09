Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to enable digital transformation for JG Summit Holdings

Infosys, in collaboration with Microsoft, announced a long-term strategic partnership with JG Summit Holdings, headquartered in Manila, Philippines.

As technology services partner, Infosys will help formulate and execute the digital transformation strategy for JG Summit, based on Microsoft Azure, an open, hyper-scale, enterprise-grade cloud platform, along with SAP S/4 HANA.

The collaboration between Microsoft and Infosys will offer JG Summit seamless implementation and migration to Microsoft Azure cloud platform, to develop an agile and robust digital infrastructure for its business processes.

To enable the digital journey for JG Summit, Infosys will leverage its Infrastructure Management Solution Suite, a comprehensive hybrid IT management platform to build, adopt and govern hybrid cloud environments, thereby enhancing the overall end-user experience.

Infosys will implement SAP S/4 HANA on Azure, and also deploy Wingspan, its next-gen learning solution, to create a culture of learning and collaboration for the employees of JG Summit to help them upskill in this journey.

“Our objective is to embed digitization into our core business strategy across units, subsidiaries, and affiliates. Through the partnership with Infosys and Microsoft, we aim to accelerate our digital transformation journey which will enable us to address evolving business requirements, facilitate easy and secure collaboration among employees and offer better service to our end customers,” said Lance Y. Gokongwei, President and CEO of JG Summit Holdings.

“We are delighted to be selected as the strategic partner of JG Summit in their digital transformation journey. Leveraging our expertise in digital technologies and a comprehensive understanding of the business landscape, we will provide JG Summit a secure, scalable and cost-effective hybrid cloud platform for large-scale digital transformation and enable a seamless transition to a modern digital workplace," said Karmesh Vaswani, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Consumer, Retail & Logistics of Infosys