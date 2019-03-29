Informatica launches AI-driven innovations across five segments

Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management company, announced 150+ new features and AI-driven innovations across five key segments.

The innovations, built on a unified, modular, and microservices-based platform powered by the Informatica CLAIRE engine, provide enterprise-wide collaboration across business and IT and in serverless, multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

Enhancements to the five key segment areas include:

Intelligent Enterprise Data Catalog: Users can collaborate via a forum that allows them to follow datasets, receive change notifications, have SMEs answer their questions, and access ratings and reviews by data consumers.

Intelligent Cloud and Hybrid Data Management: Users also gain access to a new preview of Informatica's Cloud Data Quality solution.

Intelligent Master Data Management: New MDM product innovations leverage AI and machine learning to power a 360-degree view of the customer and fulfill the vision of truly contextual customer engagement.

Intelligent Data Governance and Privacy: New advancements to Axon Data Governance include intelligent automation for data governance rule generation and execution using metadata-driven AI and machine learning.

: The new comprehensive enterprise data preparation package for data lake management includes more than 50 advanced data prep functions, as well as data catalog, data quality, and data masking built in capabilities.